Kerala

No nod for Vavubali in public places

The offering of Karkadaka Vavubali will not be allowed in public spaces, given the COVID-19 situation, ADM V. R. Vinod has said. Gatherings will not be allowed in temples or the traditional venues. The public should try to make the offering at their homes, he said. They can also book online for performing the rituals at temples. The temple priests can perform the rituals on their behalf. The police will ensure that private organisations and individuals do not organise bali offerings in temples and river banks.

Printable version | Jul 17, 2020

