No new COVID-19 cases in State

No fresh COVID-19 cases were reported on Sunday. An official release from the Health Department said that one patient, a Kasaragod native, who had been undergoing treatment in Kannur, had recovered from the disease.

The State has a total of 499 cases, of which 401 have recovered, while 95 patients are still undergoing treatment in various hospitals in the State.

There are 21,720 persons under surveillance in different districts across the State. Of these, 21,332 are under observation in their homes, while 388 are admitted in isolation wards in hospitals. The number of fresh hospital admissions on Sunday was 63.

Negative result

Till now, samples from 32,217 persons have been sent for testing, out of which, 31,611 samples yielded a negative result.

As part of sentinel surveillance, 2,391 samples were collected separately from people in the high-risk group — healthcare workers, migrant labourers and those with higher public contacts —and tested. Out of these, 1,683 samples have tested negative. Four new places in the State were declared hotspots on Sunday, Mananthavady in Wayanad, and Santhanpara in Idukki, and Edakkattuvayal and Manjalloor in Ernakulam district. At present, there are 84 hotspots in Kerala.