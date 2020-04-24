No new cases in Kannur

Kannur heaved a sigh of relief as three COVID-19 patients recovered and no fresh cases were reported in the district on Friday.

Three patients who were undergoing treatment at the COVID-19 Treatment Centre at Anjarakandy were discharged. With this, out of 111 persons who tested positive in the district, 54 have been discharged. As many as 2,453 people are still under observation in the district, with 57 of them in hospitals.

Meanwhile, to speed up sample testing, a new virology lab was inaugurated at Kannur Government Medical College Hospital here on Friday. T.V. Rajesh, MLA, inaugurated the lab, which is equipped with UV steriliser and advanced PCR machines for early detection of SARS-CoV-2.

Medical College Principal N. Roy said the lab was equipped to test at least 45 samples a day and results would be available within six hours. To develop the facility, a sum of ₹15lakh was given from the MLA’s fund, he added.