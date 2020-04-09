No new case in Pathanamthitta

No new COVID-19 case was reported in the district on Thursday, according to a medical bulletin released by District Collector P.B. Noohu.

The number of patients admitted to the isolation wards at various hospitals came down to 13 on the day.

Mr. Noohu said 128 persons, including seven persons cured of COVID-19, had been discharged from the isolation wards of various hospitals in the district so far.

Oppam Doctor

Meanwhile, the Collector launched an online health-care facility, Oppam Doctor, which facilitated service of doctors to patients who registered their names on the website of the Kerala Government Medical Officers Association. Patients may register their name, clicking the ‘oppam’ link on the website www.kgmoapta.com that provides names of 70 doctors with different specialities.