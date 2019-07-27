No need for panic on H1N1 in Kollam: DMO

Reports about H1N1 outbreak in areas including Anchal, Nedumbana and Kareepra are fake, said District Medical Officer (DMO) in a statement on Saturday.

“This year a total of 38 H1N1 cases have been reported from various parts of the district and there is no surge in cases compared to previous years. Whatsapp messages that the infection is spreading in certain areas are baseless and there no need to panic,”said the statement.

Meanwhile the Health Department has intensified preventive measures in the district including camps and awareness campaigns.

A medical camp was held on Friday at Thrikkovilvattom where H1N1 had claimed the life of Aruni, a 9-year-old girl.

Blood samples were collected at the camp and according to District Collector B.Abdul Nasar the situation is under control and there is no reason to worry.

He added that more medical camps will be conducted if needed and medicines have been made available in all government facilities.

Health volunteers have strengthened fever surveillance in the district and District Vector Control unit has been conducting fogging in many areas where dengue has been reported.

Treatment guidelines

All the private doctors in Thrikkovilvattom area have been given treatment guidelines and the working hours of District Public Health Lab have been extended till 4 p.m. Medical camp and awareness sessions were held in Nedumbana panchayat near Thrikkovilvattom and also at Aruni’s school.