No formal complaint yet on alleged sexual harassment involving member of the Syndicate: Cusat

March 04, 2024 09:45 pm | Updated 09:45 pm IST - KOCHI

The authorities of Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) on Monday said they were yet to receive an official complaint on an allegation of sexual harassment against a member of the varsity Syndicate.

However, the security officer was asked to submit a preliminary report after a media report stated that a student had allegedly beaten up the Syndicate member after the person allegedly tried to sexually harass her on the sidelines of the ‘Sargam’ university union arts fest on March 1.

The security wing has given preliminary feedback stating that they did not come across any such incident, according to the authorities. “We will also collect feedback from the teachers who were in charge of the conduct of the fest,” they said.

The activists of the Kerala Students’ Union staged a protest on the campus demanding action against the Syndicate member. They alleged that the authorities had not acted against him even after three days of the incident as he was an active member of the service organisation affiliated to the Communist Party of India (Marxist).