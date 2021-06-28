No drivers posted for MVD’s enforcement fleet

MVD personnel have to take turns to drive the 65 electric vehicles

The non-allocation of drivers for the 65 electric vehicles (EVs) that MVD procured on dry lease in 2020 for as many enforcement squads of Safe Kerala project, has affected their optimal utility, personnel of the department confided.

The EVs - each costing around ₹17 lakh, were dry-leased from Energy Efficiency Services Ltd (EESL) - a Central government institution, through Agency for Non-Conventional Energy and Rural Technology (ANERT).

Touted as a first-of-its kind initiative in India, it was aimed at providing a big push to e-mobility in Government departments.

Districts like Thiruvananthapuram and Ernakulam were allotted eight such vehicles, while others were provided relatively lesser number of these EVs, to enforce traffic rules and road-safety norms.

“The fleet of Tata Nexon EVs considerably helped MVD’s enforcement personnel who were arrayed under an RTO (Enforcement) in each district, since vehicles from regular RTO or Sub-RTO offices had to be relied on till then,” said a senior official of the enforcement wing.

The MVD enforcement team comprises 14 RTOs, 65 Motor Vehicle Inspectors and 187 AMVIs.

In the absence of a driver, enforcement personnel who generally patrol in teams of four have to take turns in driving the EVs, while also cleaning, maintaining and recharging them for everyday use.

“This often affects our main duty - that of rule enforcement. Allotting a driver - who will be in charge of the vehicle's upkeep, will help lessen the number of personnel per squad to three, thus enabling deployment of more squads per district. This will in turn further the cause of road safety, while also garnering more revenue by way of fine,” an MVD source said.

For example, MVD squads in Ernakulam district alone collect around ₹1 crore as fine each month. Still, a proposal to recruit ex-servicemen as driver cum MVD guards - like the police banking of Kerala Home Guard personnel for traffic duties, has been awaiting the government's sanction for long. Drivers have not been appointed for the around two dozen ‘Interceptor’' vehicles of the department either, affecting their optimal utility, it is learnt.

Yet another MVD enforcement official said that each EV must ideally be charged for eight hours daily, affecting their 24x7 deployment.

“This can be prevented if fast-charging units - which cost about ₹1 lakh are provided per vehicle. It will also prevent the possibility of overcharging.” he said.

A high-ranking MVD official said that no formal complaint has been received so far, citing the need for allotting drivers for the EV and Interceptor fleet.

All MVD personnel are technically-qualified and know driving, he said.