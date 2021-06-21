N.K. Mohammed Moulavi dead

Senior Islamic Shariat scholar and Kerala Samsthana Jamiyyathul Ulama president N.K. Mohammed Moulavi, 90, died at Kadoopuram, Koottilangadi, near here, on Sunday night. He was buried at Kadoopuram Juma Masjid graveyard on Monday.

He was the last Mushawara member of the undivided Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama. He spent six decades teaching at a dars at Juma Masjid, Parappanangadi.

His erudition and teaching skills won him the honorific title Shaikhul Ulama, which means leader of the scholars. He was president of the Kerala Samsthana Jamiyyathul Ulama since 2000. He has authored several books, including Comprehensive Islamic Law.

Several political and Islamic leaders paid him tributes. Among them were Kerala Samsthana Jamiyyathul Ulama general secretary A. Najeeb Moulavi, vice president Kidangazhi Abdurahim Moulavi, K.P.A. Majeed, MLA, Manjalamkuzhi Ali, MLA, Sayed Abid Husain Thangal, MLA, Kozhikode Kazi Sayed Nasir Hayy Shihab Thangal, and Muslim Youth League State president Sayed Munawwarali Shihab Thangal.

He is survived by wife and six children.