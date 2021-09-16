Nivedya, Kerala topper among girls in JEE (Main), stresses balanced learning routine

Nivedya V. Nair, State topper among girls in JEE (Main), believes in a balanced learning routine.

A student of Placid Vidya Vihar, Chethippuzha, Changanassery, she scored 99.64 to become the topper among girls in JEE (Main).

Nivedya, who prefers to clear doubts on her own by reference as far as possible, seeks help from teachers only when she fails to find answers by herself. “One will fall in love with a topic if you learn by understanding the concept. The pandemic-induced lockdown stopped us from going to classes but we could save lots of time.”

Daughter of Vineesh V. Nair, Professor, Rajeev Gandhi Institute of Technology, Pambadi, Kottayam, and Sandhyarani, teacher at NSS Higher Secondary School, Kunnamthanam, Nivedya aspires to join IIT (Computer Science) for higher studies.

Busy in preparation for the JEE (Advanced), she balances her studies with sports activities like tennis. She loves to listen to music and read a lot.