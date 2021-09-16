Kerala

Nivedya, Kerala topper among girls in JEE (Main), stresses balanced learning routine

Nivedya V. Nair, Kerala topper among girls in JEE (Main).  

Nivedya V. Nair, State topper among girls in JEE (Main), believes in a balanced learning routine.

A student of Placid Vidya Vihar, Chethippuzha, Changanassery, she scored 99.64 to become the topper among girls in JEE (Main).

Nivedya, who prefers to clear doubts on her own by reference as far as possible, seeks help from teachers only when she fails to find answers by herself. “One will fall in love with a topic if you learn by understanding the concept. The pandemic-induced lockdown stopped us from going to classes but we could save lots of time.”

Daughter of Vineesh V. Nair, Professor, Rajeev Gandhi Institute of Technology, Pambadi, Kottayam, and Sandhyarani, teacher at NSS Higher Secondary School, Kunnamthanam, Nivedya aspires to join IIT (Computer Science) for higher studies.

Busy in preparation for the JEE (Advanced), she balances her studies with sports activities like tennis. She loves to listen to music and read a lot.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 16, 2021 4:33:38 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/nivedya-kerala-topper-among-girls-in-jee-main-stresses-balanced-learning-routine/article36493989.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY