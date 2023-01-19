NITI Aayog grants additional funds for Wayanad under Aspirational Districts Programme

January 19, 2023 08:15 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - KALPETTA

The NITI Aayog has granted an excess fund of ₹7 crore to Wayanad district under the Aspirational Districts Programme (ADP).

Wayanad had been ranked first in the country in October last year in financial inclusion and skill development categories under the programme. The amount has been awarded for the outstanding performance of the district during the period, Wayanad District Collector A. Geetha said.

This is the fifth time the district is getting surplus financial funding on the basis of overall delta ranking.

The district came second and third in the agriculture and water sources categories in July 2019 and June 2021 as well as fourth in health and nutrition in September 2021. The district had been awarded a total of ₹18 crore so far for its performance, Ms. Geetha said.

Ms. Geetha said she had directed senior officials of various departments to submit projects for the comprehensive development of the district.

The ADP aims to expeditiously improve the socio-economic status of 117 districts across 28 States. Wayanad is the only district selected from the State for the programme.

The programme focuses on five main themes-health and nutrition, education, agriculture and water resources, financial inclusion and skill development, and basic infrastructure-having a direct bearing on the quality of life and economic productivity of citizens.