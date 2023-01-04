HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

NIT Calicut inks MoU with Ulster University

Agreement aims at research collaborations and student and faculty exchanges 

January 04, 2023 09:41 pm | Updated 09:44 pm IST - KOZHIKODE

The Hindu Bureau
NITC Director Prof. Prasad Krishna and Deputy Director P.S. Sathidevi with Jayanta Mondal, research director, Belfast School of Architecture and Built Environment, and Nikhilkumar Shah, lecturer in energy and building services, Ulster University.

NITC Director Prof. Prasad Krishna and Deputy Director P.S. Sathidevi with Jayanta Mondal, research director, Belfast School of Architecture and Built Environment, and Nikhilkumar Shah, lecturer in energy and building services, Ulster University. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The National Institute of Technology - Calicut (NITC) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for research collaborations and student and faculty exchange programmes with Ulster University, Belfast, UK, here on Wednesday.

Prof. Prasad Krishna, Director, NITC, and Prof. Paul Seawright, Ulster University (in absentia) signed the MoU.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Krishna said the MoU would be a starting point for joint academic programmes like PhD guidance, credit transfer of UG and PG students, and funded projects between the two universities. The MoU was signed in the presence of Jayanta Mondal, research director, Belfast School of Architecture and Built Environment, and Nikhilkumar Shah, lecturer in energy and building services, Ulster University, and NITC Deputy Director P.S. Sathidevi.

S.M. Sameer, Dean, Academic; P.P. Anil Kumar, Dean, Alumni Affairs; M.K. Ravi Varma, chairperson, Centre for International Relations and Foreign Language; Prof. Soney Varghese, head of the department of School of Material Science and Engineering (SMSE), and Shijo Thomas (SMSE), all from NITC were present.

The MOU was signed part of the exchange project funded by Royal Society, UK, with Nikhilkumar Shah and Jayanta Mondal as the lead researchers from Ulster University and Dr. Thomas as the lead researcher from NITC.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.