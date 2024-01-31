GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

NIT-C suspends student for protest over Ram Temple consecration

January 31, 2024 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The Dean of Students’ Welfare, National Institute of Technology-Calicut (NIT-C), has suspended a student in its Department of Electronics and Communication in connection with the tension on the campus last week following a clash between two groups over the Ram Temple consecration at Ayodhya.

Tension had prevailed at the NIT-C on January 22 when a few students, who tried to celebrate the consecration of the Ram Temple had a clash with another group which displayed a placard with the slogan ‘India is not Rama Rajya’. The suspended student’s name was given as Vysakh Premkumar, who was part of the group that displayed the placard.

A release from the NIT-C on Wednesday said that the gathering involving Mr. Premkumar had led to “campus unrest”. An investigation established that he had breached multiple clauses of the institutes code of conduct for students. He was “solely accountable” for inciting unrest within the community. The release also said that Mr. Premkumar was a “repeated offender” and he had engaged in undesirable activities earlier too.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.