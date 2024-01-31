NIT-C suspends student for protest over Ram Temple consecration

January 31, 2024 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Dean of Students’ Welfare, National Institute of Technology-Calicut (NIT-C), has suspended a student in its Department of Electronics and Communication in connection with the tension on the campus last week following a clash between two groups over the Ram Temple consecration at Ayodhya.

Tension had prevailed at the NIT-C on January 22 when a few students, who tried to celebrate the consecration of the Ram Temple had a clash with another group which displayed a placard with the slogan ‘India is not Rama Rajya’. The suspended student’s name was given as Vysakh Premkumar, who was part of the group that displayed the placard.

A release from the NIT-C on Wednesday said that the gathering involving Mr. Premkumar had led to “campus unrest”. An investigation established that he had breached multiple clauses of the institutes code of conduct for students. He was “solely accountable” for inciting unrest within the community. The release also said that Mr. Premkumar was a “repeated offender” and he had engaged in undesirable activities earlier too.