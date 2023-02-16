HamberMenu
NIT-C signs pact with BIS

February 16, 2023 08:10 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The National Institute of Technology, Calicut (NIT-C) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) on Thursday to collaborate in the fields of standardisation and conformity assessment.

Prasad Krishna, Director, NIT-C, and Pramod Kumar Tiwari, Director-General, BIS, signed the agreement, which will be effective for 10 years. The MoU envisages the setting up of a chair on standardisation and conformity assessment, titled BIS Standardization Chair Professorship, at the institute for which the bureau will provide financial help.

In order to create a corpus, the bureau will provide a non-refundable endowment of ₹1 crore.

