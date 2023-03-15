HamberMenu
NIT-C invites applications for admissions to Ph.D. programmes

March 15, 2023 09:52 pm | Updated 09:55 pm IST - KOZHIKODE

The Hindu Bureau

The National Institute of Technology, Calicut (NITC) has invited applications from eligible candidates for admissions to PhD programmes (monsoon semester) in various schemes such as full-time registration, full-time registration under self-sponsored category, internal registration for employees of NITC and external registration for candidates sponsored by the industry in the departments of architecture and planning, chemical engineering, chemistry, civil engineering, computer science and engineering, electrical engineering, electronics and communication engineering, mathematics, mechanical engineering, physics, biotechnology, materials science, and engineering and management studies. The last date for receipt of online applications is April 17. For details, visit the ‘Admissions’ link of the NIT-C website: https://www.nitc.ac.in. or contact A.V. Babu, Chairperson, PG Admissions, NITC (phone: 0495-2286119, 9446930650), a release said on Wednesday.

