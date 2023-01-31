NIPUN Bharat Mission: workshop begins for SSK’s district BRC personnel

January 31, 2023 11:54 pm | Updated 11:55 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

A two-day workshop for Samagra Shiksha, Kerala (SSK) Thiruvananthapuram district block resource centre (BRC) personnel in connection with implementation of the NIPUN Bharat Mission began at Neyyattinkara on Tuesday.

K. Ansalan, MLA, inaugurated the two-day workshop.

Surveys carried out at the national level have found that children who were in Class 1 at the start of COVID-19 and are now in Class 3 experience learning gaps. The NIPUN Bharat Mission, being implemented through the Samagra Shiksha, Kerala in the State aims at identifying the limitations in foundational reading skills with comprehension and writing and doing basic mathematical operations of students in Class 3 and addressing them.

A district-level task force has been constituted to implement the mission successfully in the district and coordinate activities. It includes Samagra Shiksha, Kerala district project coordinator S. Jawad, district programme officer Reny Varghese who is also the mission district coordinator, District Institute of Education and Training faculty member Shijukumari, District Education Officer Suresh Babu and others.

The mission’s target is to ensure that every Class 3 student has foundational literacy and numeracy by the 2026-27 academic year.

Mr. Reny Varghese presided over the inaugural of the workshop.