Nipah positive patient recovering well in Kerala, say reports

Health officials in protective gear at an isolation ward of the Government Medical College, Ernakulam, on Thursday where suspected Nipah cases have been admitted.

Health officials in protective gear at an isolation ward of the Government Medical College, Ernakulam, on Thursday where suspected Nipah cases have been admitted.   | Photo Credit: Thulasi Kakkat

Seven patients in isolation ward at Govt. Medical College Hospital at Kochi

The patient who tested positive for the Nipah virus is recovering well in a private hospital here, according to medical reports.

A health bulletin said that of the second set of samples sent for examination to the National Institute if Virology, Pune, only one of the three samples of the patient tested positive for the virus.

Samples of blood, urine and throat swab were sent and traces of the virus was found only in the urine samples.

The tests done at the Point of Care Nipah detection facility at the Government Medical College Hospital also had come up with similar results. As of now, there are seven patients in the isolation ward at hospital. One patient was brought in from Paravur taluk hospital on Sunday while four were discharged on Saturday.

A patient each at three other private institutions, admitted with Nipah-like symptoms, had tested negative.

