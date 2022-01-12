Kerala

Nine-year jail term for abusing minor

A 52-year-old man was sentenced to nine year imprisonment for sexually assaulting an eight -and- half -year old girl.

The convict, Samuel, a native of Thumpamon near Pandalam, was also imposed a fine of ₹one lakh.

Pronouncing the sentence, Jayakumar John, judge, Pathanamthitta Principal Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Court, found the accused guilty under IPC section 450 (House-trespass in order to commit offence punishable with imprisonment for life, )POCSO Act section 8 (punishment for sexual assault of a minor) and POCSO Act section 12 (punishable for sexual harassment).

As per the case, the convict had sexually assaulted the gril for a period of one year since June 2017.


