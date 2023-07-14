NHAI to install landslip detection system on Gap Road stretch

July 14, 2023 07:55 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST - IDUKKI

The Highway Authority of India (NHAI) is planning introduce a cost-effective landslip detection system on the Gap Road stretch of the Kochi-Dhanushkodi National Highway in Munnar to warn the authorities on landslips. NHAI Assistant Executive Engineer Rex Felix told The Hindu that the system was developed by the Indian Institute Of Technology-Mandi (IIT-Mandi), the Indian Army, and the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

“This is the cheapest solution for landslide monitoring. The Idukki district administration has given the green signal for the project and a proposal will be submitted to the NHAI soon,” said Mr. Felix.

“As part of the warning system, censors will be installed inside the rocks by grilling. Even a minor movement of rocks on the hill will activate the censors and the control room at the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) office will be alerted,” said the official. “Lights and warning sounds will be activated on the stretch. The traffic on the stretch can be stopped and the people in the area can be evacuated within minutes,” said Mr. Felix.

“The NHAI has already installed a landslip detection system in Himachal Pradesh. Twelve such units are to be installed on the Gap Road stretch, with each unit priced at ₹20,000,” said the official.

Two studies by NIT-C

According to the official, the National Institute of Technology, Calicut (NIT-C) had conducted two studies about the repeated landslips on the Gap Road stretch. “The study suggested the removal of threat-posing rocks on the stretch and grouting on the slopes. We will submit a proposal to the Transport Ministry and go ahead with works only with its approval, since there are already allegations of mining on the stretch,” said Mr. Felix.

A major landslip occurred on the stretch on July 7 morning. Huge rocks and soil fell on the Chemmannar road following heavy rain. The daytime traffic resumed on Monday morning. According to the official, the debris clearing works on the landslip spot are under way, and traffic will be fully resumed only after a directive from the district administration.