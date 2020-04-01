NFF seeks financial aid for fish workers

The National Fishworkers Forum (NFF) has sought a monthly allowance of ₹10,000 each for fishing households for up to three months, given the COVID-19-related losses in the fishing sector and the impending monsoon season trawling ban.

In a letter to Union Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Pratap Chandra Sarangi, NFF leaders said the condition that Aadhaar-linked bank accounts were a pre-requisite for providing financial assistance to fish workers in view of the COVID-19 scenario should be scrapped.

While the Central government decision to provide financial assistance to the fishing community was definitely a welcome step, the suggestion that Aadhaar-linked accounts were required for providing direct financial assistance 'was unacceptable,' NFF chairperson Narendra R. Patil and general secretary T. Peter said.

In a March 30 letter, the Department of Fisheries, Government of India, had requested States and Union Territories to ''ascertain and confirm'' that all affected fishermen, fish farmers, fish workers and vendors had accounts with Aadhaar linkage.

The NFF had suggested the use of other mechanisms for ensuring financial assistance. “Since most of the fishworkers and some of the fish vendors have been issued licences/ fisher ID cards, these can be verified with the respective State/UT authorities in coordination with the trade unions of fishworkers as well as other associations,” NFF leaders said.

Moreover, women engaged in fish vending and other allied activities were not mentioned in the Central government communiqué, NFF leaders said. “In many cases, there are women-led households too. They are a part of this collective form of the activity. They should also be specially mentioned in the relief package and it should be ensured that relief is provided to them on a priority basis,” they said.