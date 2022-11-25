  1. EPaper
Neyyar river clean-up in progress

November 25, 2022 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
A silt pusher removing silt, algae and water hyacinth in Neyyar River as part of a clean-up drive.

A silt pusher removing silt, algae and water hyacinth in Neyyar River as part of a clean-up drive. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Water Resources department has commenced cleaning activities in Neyyar River to ease the water flow. The department’s mechanical wing has deployed a silt pusher to remove silt, algae and water hyacinth from the river.

The first phase of clean-up began at the Valathukara Canal. Although the work had begun at Mylottumoozhi last week, the unavailability of an excavator to carry away the silt removed by the silt pusher led to temporary stoppage of the work.

The work was resumed on Tuesday after an excavator became available. Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine has directed that an excavator under the Alappuzha mechanical division also be brought here for completion of the work.

As much 30,000 sq m of silt and algae is expected to be removed through the clean-up activity, which is expected to be completed within a month.

