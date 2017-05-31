Kerala

New rules do not ban cattle slaughter, observes Kerala High Court

A ‘Beef Sadhya’ was organised by KSU infront of BJP District office to protest the new rules on Saturday.

A ‘Beef Sadhya’ was organised by KSU infront of BJP District office to protest the new rules on Saturday.   | Photo Credit: Thulasi Kakkat

The petitioner argued that as the preservation and protection came under the State list, only the State had the power to make any regulations on cattle.

 

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court dismissed as withdrawn a public interest writ petition challenging the Centre's ban on the sale of cattle for slaughter at animal markets across the country under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Regulation of Livestock Markets) Rules, 2017.

When the petition came up for hearing, the Bench observed that there was absolutely no ban on slaughtering of cattle. The rules only banned sale of cattle at animal markets. The rules did not stop one from selling cattle outside the animal market. If the people chose to read the rules, there would not be any cause for tension.

In view of the observations of the Bench, the counsel for the petitioner withdrew the petition.

The petition was filed by T.G. Sunil, State general secretary of the Youth Congress.

The petitioner argued that as the preservation, protection and improvement of stock, prevention of animal diseases, and veterinary training and practice came under the State list, only the State had the power to make any regulations on cattle. The Centre had encroached on the power of the State government. He pointed out that the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act (PCAA) allowed slaughter of animals for human consumption.

