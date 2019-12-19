New projects launched for Idukki district

Various new projects have been launched for speedy development of Idukki district in the areas where it lags behind.

At a meeting of officials and presidents of the local bodies at the collectorate on Wednesday, it was decided to open 10 PSC coaching centres.

Facilities at school

The schools that are backward would be equipped with modern facilities to attract more students.

The coaching centres are aimed at enabling the candidates from the district to fill the vacancies through PSC exams so that their services will be made available in the district itself.

Training centre

A training centre will also be launched for entrance exam coaching for medical and engineering courses.

Efforts were on to find a place suitable for opening the training centre where up to 200 persons could be trained.

Those who receive over 80% of marks in the Plus Two exam will be eligible for getting admission to the training centre.

Projects will be launched to improve 181 schools as part of protecting public schools and improving the quality.

Each school will get ₹10,000 as part of it and the respective local body will devise the plan to improve the quality. About 16 online learning centres will be launched with the aim to improve the quality of students who were backward in various subjects. Each centre will provide training to 20 selected students.

Eight teachers have been identified to train the students and online classes will be held in the morning and evening.

Projects will be extended in the district for distribution of eggs produced in households.

Value added products will be launched to make make use of jackfruit produced in the high ranges.

Treatment plants

Jackfruit treatment plants will be set up at Adimali, Nedumkandam, and Idukki blocks.

Separate projects are also being drawn up for promoting farming and, infrastructure building in addition to preparing a masterplan for disaster management in the district.

District Collector H.Dinesan inaugurated the meeting and District Planning Officer K.K. Sheela explained the projects.