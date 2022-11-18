  1. EPaper
New postings for top police officers

November 18, 2022 07:06 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The General Administration department has issued orders making the following police postings. Chaitra Teresa John replaces Jaidev G. as District Police Chief, Alappuzha. Mr. Jaidev is posted as Superintendent of Police, Anti-Terrorist Squad (Operations), Ernakulam.

Ajit Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Law & Order and Traffic, Thiruvananthapuram City is transferred and posted as Commissioner of Police, Kannur City. He replaces R. Ilango.

Ankit Asokan, Commandant, KAP II Battalion, is transferred and posted as Commissioner of Police, Thrissur City. Rajeev P.B., District Police Chief, Kannur Rural, is transferred and posted as Director, Women’s Commission. R. Mahesh is posted as District Police Chief, Kannur Rural. Sunil M.L., Superintendent of Police, State Special Branch, Kozhikode Range, is transferred and posted as District Police Chief, Kollam Rural.

