Kerala

New police chief assumes charge in Wayanad

Aravind Sukumar  

Aravind Sukumar, a 2016 batch IPS officer, took charge as the new police chief of Wayanad district on Friday.

Mr. Aravind, who previously served as the Superintendent of Police, Information and Communication Technology , assumed office as the 44th police chief of the district.

He was given a warm welcome by police personnel. Mr. Aravind, who was born and brought up in Delhi, is a medical graduate.

His predecessor, G. Poonguzhali, will take charge as the new Superintendent of Police Thrissur (Rural).

