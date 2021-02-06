New police chief assumes charge in Wayanad

Aravind Sukumar

Aravind Sukumar, a 2016 batch IPS officer, took charge as the new police chief of Wayanad district on Friday.

Mr. Aravind, who previously served as the Superintendent of Police, Information and Communication Technology , assumed office as the 44th police chief of the district.

He was given a warm welcome by police personnel. Mr. Aravind, who was born and brought up in Delhi, is a medical graduate.

His predecessor, G. Poonguzhali, will take charge as the new Superintendent of Police Thrissur (Rural).