New office-bearers of Kerala Sasthra Sahithya Parishad elected

B. Ramesh, a former senior superintendent with the Kerala State Electricity Board, has been elected president of the Kerala Sasthra Sahithya Parishad (KSSP) at its 59th annual meeting held at Kadayirippu near Kochi.

Geoji Koottummel has been elected general secretary and M. Sujith has been elected treasurer, says a communication here. The new vice-presidents are E. K. Brijesh and T. Lissy.

P. Rameshkumar, T. Pradosh, and L. Shailaja are the new secretaries. The new editor of the Parishad publication Shasthragathi is U. Nandakumar. T. K. Meeerabhai is the editor of Eureka; P. K. Devarajan the editor of Sasthra Keralam; C. Rizwan the editor of Luca; and G. Sajan the editor of the channel 'Science Kerala'.