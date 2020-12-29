New Malayalam films through OTT

With shutters down on cinemas, online platforms offer hope for unreleased films

It may be a while before cinemas open, but on January 1 a new OTT platform will start streaming brand new Malayalam films. Prime Reels, a subscription-based streaming portal and mobile application, will screen only new releases. Before long, a few others will join the already crowded platform of online streaming services.

“We will release one new Malayalam film every week,” says Thomas Sebastian, the founder of Prime Reels. “I don’t think there is another OTT platform that will stream only new Malayalam releases.” The first film to stream on the platform will be Guardian. It is a thriller directed by Satheesh Paul and stars Saiju Kurup and Miya. Vakku, featuring Suraj Venjaramoodu, Sumesh & Ramesh, starring Sreenath Bhasi and Balu Varghese, and Confessions of Cuckoo, starring Durga Krishna, are also lined up for streaming.

“As many as 25 films have already been acquired,” says Thomas. “There are so many Malayalam films affected by COVID-19. So there won’t be a dearth of films for online release.”

He believes there will be enough takers for new releases online. “There are a lot of people who are watching films on computer or mobile screens,” he says. “And if you have a good home theatre, an entire family can enjoy a new release from the comforts of home by spending ₹99.”

Satheesh Paul also thinks there is potential for an OTT platform for new Malayalam films. “Some 70 films are ready for release,” he says. “So even when theatres reopen, I don’t know when I will be able to release Guardian; I thought releasing it online is a good option.”

Prime Reels may soon find company though. A couple of months ago, actor Edavala Babu had announced the launch of V Next.

Few more

“And there are a few more,” says Satheesh. “I was approached for the rights of Guardian by some of them.”