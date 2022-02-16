New lounge launched at airport

24/7 facility offers personalised service

The Thiruvananthapuram International Airport has launched a new lounge facility for the passengers at the airport. The lounge, titled ‘The Bird’, is located at level 1 of the international terminal, near gate number 5.

The new facility with stylish interiors will provide a personalised service experience to the guests with great attention to detail, said a statement from the airport.

The lounge is open 24/7, and offers services including seamless WiFi connectivity, business center, flight information display system, special magazines, on screen entertainment etc. Live counters and buffet for South, North Indian and continental cuisine will be another attraction of the lounge. It also covers an area of 276 sq m and offers seating for 68 guests.