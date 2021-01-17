New home awaits Thrissur zoo residents

Animals likely to be shifted to Puthur facility by mid-February

The first phase of the zoological park at Puthur, one of the largest such parks in south India, which provides ample space and green cover for animals, will be ready for inauguration soon.

Once the zoological park, being set up on 338 acres of land in Puthur, on the outskirts of Thrissur, is ready, animals will be shifted from the Thrissur zoo to the new facility.

A bit of history

The current zoo, situated in the heart of the city, was first established in Viyyur as ‘Viyyur Zoo’. As it failed to receive the expected number of visitors it was closed in 1898. Later it was relocated to Chembukkavu in the city, near the Cochin State Museum, in 1913. Situated in 13.5 acres of land, Thrissur zoo is one of the oldest such facilities in the country itself. Currently it is home to 50-odd varieties of wild animals. It includes a zoological garden, botanical Garden, Nakshathra Vanam, museum, and 3D theatre.

Space constraints and unavailability of land for expansion in the city are the main reasons for the shifting of the zoo to Puthur.

The work of the zoological park has been progressing with the KIIFB (Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board) fund. An amount of ₹269.75 crore was allotted from KIIFFB to the ₹360-crore zoo project. The rest of the amount will be given by the State government.

The zoological park has been designed to provide a forest-like ambience to the wild animals. Instead of congested cages, the animals will get more space to roam about.

Separated by glass, the viewer’s gallery provides a better view of animals in their natural habitat. It is expected that the animals can be shifted by mid-February.

Twenty-three natural habitats are being set up for the animals in the park. Basic infrastructure for visitors, a zoo-hospital complex and parking facility are getting ready. The first phase has cages for birds, lion-tailed macaques, and bisons. Work of the administration block is also nearing completion.