Yuva societies for SC/ST youth in all districts

New generation banking facilities for Kerala Bank customers through the implementation of Common Accounting Software is one of the major promises in the cooperative sector in the policy address by Governor Arif Mohammed Khan in the Kerala Assembly on Friday.

The Cooperative Audit Monitoring and Information System (CAMIS), which was introduced for reviewing the updation of audit and the financial condition of cooperative societies, also found a mention in the address. The promise to strengthen cooperative governance through comprehensive legal reforms and regulation of audit and inspection of the cooperative sector assumes significance in the light of scams reported in some cooperative banks last year.

Snehatheeram

Snehatheeram’, a micro loan scheme, will be implemented for fishermen, workers and small traders in the coastal region. Yuva Cooperative Societies for promoting SC/ST youth will be registered in all districts in addition to the youth cooperative societies already registered as part of efforts to attract young entrepreneurs and service providers to the cooperative sector.