New flight to Pune from Oct. 1

A new flight service to Pune from Thiruvananthapuram airport will be launched by Indigo airlines on October 1, said a release from the airport. There will be six services a week, except Mondays. The flight (6E 6951) will leave Thiruvananthapuram at 11.45 p.m. and reach Pune at 1.35 a.m. The return flight (6E 6746) will start at 2.05 a.m. and reach Thiruvananthapuram at 4.15 a.m. The direct flight service will benefit the passengers from Kerala and the southern part of Tamil Nadu. Bookings for the new services have started, said the release.