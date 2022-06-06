New district judge takes charge

S. Krishnakumar, who was working as Cooperative Tribunal in Thiruvananthapuram, took charge as the new District Judge of Kozhikode on Monday. A native of Edava in Thiruvananthapuram, he had worked as Additional Munsif of Kozhikode during his early career. He later worked as Munsif in Kottarakkara, Punalur, and Attingal. He has also worked as a Sub Judge in Payyannur, Chief Judicial Magistrate in Kottayam and Additional District Judge in Kollam. Mr. Krishnakumar was also a judge at the Marad Special Court in Kozhikode.