New department, infra projects on Karyavattom campus

Department of Kerala Studies launched

Higher Education Minister R. Bindu and Local Self-Governments Minister M.V. Govindan dedicated various infrastructure projects to the Kerala University on its Karyavattom campus on Thursday.

Dr. Bindu formally launched the Department of Kerala Studies, the laboratory block at the Department of Archaeology, and the Dr. M. Kamarudeenkunju Memorial Systematic Garden established in memory of the former Reader of the Department of Botany.

A fernery that showcases rare, threatened and economically potential ferns from the Western Ghats, which has been established by the Department of Botany, was also launched on the occasion. The facility is aimed at furthering research on such flora.

Miyawaki forest

Mr. Govindan inaugurated the new building of the Department of Biotechnology and a Miyawaki forest that has been developed on the campus. Other projects commissioned include bachelors’ hostel, a dormitory in women’s hostel, renovated canteen and a coffee house.

Vice Chancellor V.P. Mahadevan Pillai, Pro-Vice Chancellor P.P. Ajayakumar and Syndicate members participated in the function.