New Crime Branch chief is the supervisory officer in the actor assault case, Kerala government tells High Court

Court asks State Police Chief to file report on order appointing new CB chief as SIT supervising officer

Court asks State Police Chief to file report on order appointing new CB chief as SIT supervising officer

The State government on Thursday informed the Kerala High Court that since ADGP S. Sreejith has been transferred from the post of the Crime Branch (CB) chief, he is no longer the supervisory officer in the actor sexual assault case.

The government submitted that new CB chief Shaik Darvesh Saheb had been appointed as the supervisory officer in the case.

The submissions were made by the Government Pleader when a writ petition filed by director Baiju Kottarakkara challenging the transfer of Mr. Sreejith from the post of CB chief came up for hearing.

The court also asked the State Police Chief to file a report regarding the issue of order appointing the new CB chief as the supervising officer of the special investigation team (SIT).

The petitioner pointed out that Mr. Sreejith had now been posted as Transport Commissioner. In fact, the government had issued an order appointing him as the supervising officer of the SIT for two years, which would end only in June 2024. Therefore, the order removing Mr. Sreejith from the post of supervisory officer was illegal.

He alleged that the government had transferred Mr. Sreejith from the post of the CB chief with the mala fide intention of saving the actual perpetrators of the crime. The petitioner wanted the court to declare that Mr. Sreejith was still the supervisory officer in the case.