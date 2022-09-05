New Assistant Collector in Kozhikode
Assistant Collector Sameer Kishan was welcomed by District Collector Tej Lohit Reddy at his office on Monday. The State government, last month, had issued posting orders for eight IAS probationers including Mr. Kishan of the 2021 batch in various districts on completion of their training at the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration, Mussoorie.
