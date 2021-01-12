New anti-corruption scheme to be launched on Jan. 26

The government will launch the Corruption-free Kerala programme on the occasion of the Republic Day on January 26, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said. The scheme is meant to encourage the public to provide confidential information regarding corrupt activities.
He was speaking while laying the foundation stone of the Crime Branch and Vigilance and Anti Corruption Bureau (VACB) complexes in Poonthura through videoconference on Monday.
According to Mr. Vijayan, the programme announced on January 1 is envisaged in such a way that the public can record their complaints before a notified authority. The complaints received by the authority will be investigated after being scrutinised by senior police officials.
The five-storey Vigilance complex, spread over 75,000 sq ft, will bring together five offices of the VACB that currently function from various parts of the State capital. The Crime Branch complex will become a four-storey building with an area of 34,500 sq ft.
Public Works Minister G. Sudhakaran, V.S. Sivakumar, MLA, State Police Chief Loknath Behera, VACB Director Sudesh Kumar, Additional Director General of Police (Crime) S. Sreejith, Inspector General (IG), VACB, H. Venkatesh and IG, Crimes, Gopesh Agarwal were among those who participated in the function.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath