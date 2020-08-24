Kerala

New 112 cases in Kollam

The district reported 112 new cases of COVID-19 and 53 recoveries on Monday.

While 94 patients contracted the virus through contact, seven persons are from abroad, and 11 others had travelled from various States. The Health Department also confirmed that the death of a 74-year-old Pathanapuram resident and 50-year-old Kuttichira resident are due to COVID-19. They had died on August 19 and 22 respectively.

Kollam currently has 9,195 persons under observation and the total number of samples collected is 41,199. While 312 persons completed home quarantine on Monday, the Health Department has traced 12,816 primary and 4,136 secondary contacts of the fresh cases. At present, the district has 957 active cases and seven COVID-19 first-line treatment centres (FLTCs) are functioning in Kollam.

