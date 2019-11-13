Activists stage play seeking justice for Walayar girls

Theatre artistes under the banner of the Network of Artistic Theatre Activists Kerala (NATAK) staged a protest in front of the civil station here on Tuesday evening, calling for justice for the Walayar girls.

They staged two plays — Maricha Kunhungal Varunnu and Ira.

Social activist P. Geetha presented the subject. She said society had done gross injustice to the victims by letting the accused go scot-free.

Vijita Suresh welcomed the gathering. N. Biji proposed the vote of thanks. NATAK district president Kottakkal Murali presided.