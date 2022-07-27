Nemom rail terminal: Kerala delegation to meet Union Railway Minister

State also to seek more Central aid for school mid-day meal scheme

A three-member delegation comprising Minister for General Education and Nemom MLA V. Sivankutty, Transport Minister Antony Raju and Food Minister G.R. Anil left for Delhi to meet Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to press for implementing the Nemom railway terminal project.

The Ministers will also submit a representation to the Union Minister with regard to the development of the Thiruvananthapuram central railway station and Kochuveli railway station on Thursday. There were reports that the Railway Board had decided to drop the proposed ₹117-crore Nemom coaching terminal project aimed at decongesting the Thiruvananthapuram Central railway station and bringing more trains to the capital.

Mr. Sivankutty will also meet Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Labour Minister Bhupender Yadav raising various demands related to the Departments of General Education and Employment. The Minister will submit a representation to the Union Education Minister seeking more assistance to the school mid-day meal scheme, an increase in the number of Central scholarship schemes, more assistance to various schemes at higher secondary level and an increase in assistance to Samagra Shiksha Kerala (SSK).

In a representation to the Union Labour Minister, the State will also raise the need to amend Section 66 of the Factories Act, 1948 to allow women workers to work on night shifts and demand sanctioning of Employees State Insurance (ESI) dispensaries.