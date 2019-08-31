Nadubhagam chundan by the Pallathuruthy Boat Club wins 2019 Nehru Trophy Boat Race

Nadubhagam chundan (snakeboat) rowed by the Pallathuruthy Boat Club lifted the 67th edition of the Nehru Trophy Boat Race held on Punnamada Lake here on Saturday.

Champakulam chundan rowed by the United Boat Club, Kainakary finished second. Karichal chundan (Police Boat Club) and Devas chundan (NCDC Boat Club, Kumarakom) finished in third and fourth places.

The Nehru Trophy is the first race of the inaugural edition of the Champions Boat League (CBL).

Earlier, the race was inaugurated by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in the presence of former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar.

A total of 79 boats, including 23 snakeboats, have participated in the Nehru trophy.

Competitions have also taken place in the Iruttu Kuthi ‘A’, Iruttu Kuthi ‘B’, Iruttu Kuthi ‘C’, Veppu ‘A’, Veppu ‘B’, and Thekkanodi categories.

Hosted by Kerala Tourism, CBL is the country’s first-ever boat-race on the lines of IPL. There will be 12 races in the CBL beginning with the Nehru Trophy and concluding with President’s Trophy Boat Race in Kollam on November 23.