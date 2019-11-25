Need for inter-disciplinary research in food sector: expert

There is need for inter-disciplinary research in the food sector, Prof. Ashok Pandey, scientist at CSIR-IITR in Lucknow, has said.

He was delivering the keynote address at the international conference on food and industrial biotechnology, `Biospectrum-2019’.

The conference, organised by Mar Athanasios College For Advanced Studies Thiruvalla (MACFAST), was inaugurated by Metropolitan Archbishop of Thiruvalla, Thomas Mar Koorilos on Monday.

“Food is the unifying factor connecting all religions of the world. It is the duty of scientists to provide healthy food to society, effectively utilising modern technology for that,’’ he said, after the inauguration.

Organisers

The meet was organised in association with the Biotech Research Society India (BRSI), Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), National Institute of Science Communication and Information Resources (NISCAIR), AMITY University, and Centre for Energy and Environmental Sustainability.

R.D. Tyagi from University of Quebac in Canada, released the book titled ‘Elements of Food Science and Technology’, published by MACFAST at the inaugural session.

Claude-Gilles Dussap from University of Clermont in France released the conference abstract book on the occasion. The college principal, Fr Cherian J. Kottayil, presided over the inaugural function.

Biju Dharmapalan, coordinator and Head, School of Biosciences, welcomed the gathering and Mr. Stephen James, co-convener proposed the vote of thanks.

As many as 200 participants from 20 different countries attended the conference.

Zhongfang from Lei University of Tsukuba in Japan, and P. Pushpagadan from AMITY University are expected to address the meet to be concluded on Tuesday.