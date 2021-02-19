Need for ensuring quality coir fibre stressed

A seminar organised on Friday in connection with the Coir Kerala 2021, an expo on coir and natural fibre products, stressed the need for constituting cooperative consortiums to ensure the availability of good quality fibre.
It suggested setting up more de-fibering mills in the Malabar region and establishing a system with the help of cooperative banks to procure coconuts with husk.
Anil V.P., president, Kodur Service Cooperative Bank said that although fibre production was taking place in a big way in Malappuram district, there were problems in the procurement of coconut husk. He presented a five-point programme to overcome the problems and increase the production of fibre.
K. Prasad, chairman, Kerala State Coir Machinery Manufacturing Company, said that husk procurement issues should be addressed.
5,000 husks a day
N. Saikumar, president, Kerala State Cooperative Coir Marketing Federation (Coirfed), said that for the success of the sector, 5,000 husks should be made available to societies daily. Local bodies in the State should come up with projects entrusting Kudumbashree units with the procurement of coconut husk, he said.
Coir Corporation chairman T.K. Devakumar, Kerala Coir Workers Welfare Fund Board chairman K.K. Ganeshan and others also spoke.
