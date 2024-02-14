GIFT a SubscriptionGift
NDA ‘Kerala Padayatra’ reaches Idukki

Surendran says BJP will field a strong candidate in Idukki if Rahul Gandhi contests from the seat

February 14, 2024 09:10 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - IDUKKI

The Hindu Bureau
BJP State president K. Surendran arriving at Thodupuzha in Idukki during the Kerala Padayatra on Wednesday.

BJP State president K. Surendran arriving at Thodupuzha in Idukki during the Kerala Padayatra on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reach Kerala in the last week of this month for reviewing parliamentary election-related arrangements, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State president K. Surendran has said.

Speaking to reporters at Thodupuzha in Idukki on Wednesday, the BJP leader said that the BJP hoped that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi would not contest from the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency in the upcoming election. “If Mr. Gandhi contests in Wayanad, the BJP is likely to field candidates in the Wayanad seat. The BJP is planning to take over the seat and will field a strong candidate to oppose Mr. Gandhi,” said Mr. Surendran.

Central funds

“The State government failed to spend the funds allotted by the Central government to mitigate man-animal conflict in the State. The State government is trying to use the man-animal conflict as a political tool against the Central government,” said Mr. Surendran.

Reception accorded

The National Democratic Alliance’s (NDA) ‘Kerala Padayatra’ led by Mr. Surendran was accorded a reception at Thodupuzha on Wednesday. Senior BJP leader and former Union Minister of State Pon Radhakrishnan inaugurated the Idukki leg of the yatra, which started from Mangattukavala and concluded at Madakkathanam in Thodupuzha.

BJP Central zone president N. Hari, BJP Idukki district president K.S. Aji, Bharat Dharma Jana Sena State secretary Shine Krishnan, and BJP district acting president C. Santhosh Kumar, among others, attended the Kerala Padayatra.

