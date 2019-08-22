NDA's Kerala convenor Thushar Vellappally held in UAE in cheque bounce case

Bharath Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS) president and National Democratic Alliance’s (NDA) Kerala convenor Thushar Vellappally has been arrested in Ajman, UAE, over a cheque bounce case.

Mr. Thushar was the NDA’s candidate against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat. He is currently lodged at the Ajman Central Jail.

According to reports, Mr. Thushar was arrested on Tuesday after a cheque of 10 million UAE Dirhams (approximately ₹19.52 crore) he had given to one of his business partners 10 years ago bounced.

His father and Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana (SNDP) Yogam general secretary Vellappally Natesan on Thursday said that his son had been trapped. “We will fight the case legally,” he said.

As per reports, Mr. Thushar was arrested based on a complaint filed by a non-resident Keralite Nasil Abdullah, who is residing in UAE. Sources said that the company run by the petitioner had taken sub-contracts of a firm, Boeing Constructions, previously owned by Vellappally Natesan.

At the time, a cheque was given to Mr. Abdullah, to whom Boeing Constructions owed money. Mr. Natesan later sold the company but failed to clear dues to contractors.

Earlier this week, Mr. Abdullah lodged a police complaint. Sources said that he had concealed the police case from Mr. Thushar and invited him to the UAE to negotiate and settle the issue. The BDJS leader was arrested by the police from a hotel.

Sources said that efforts were on to secure the early release of Mr. Thushar.