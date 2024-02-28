NCP to field candidates in 10 seats in Kerala

February 28, 2024 11:56 pm | Updated 11:57 pm IST - KOCHI

The official faction of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) will field candidates in 10 Lok Sabha constituencies in the State in protest against the alleged neglect by the Left Democratic Front (LDF).

The party will have candidates in Attingal, Kollam, Ponnani, Palakkad, Kozhikode, Thrissur, Chalakudy, Idukki, Kottayam, and Alappuzha, according to N. A Muhammadkutty, its State president.

He said the LDF was yet to ensure the participation of NCP representatives in its meetings. The Front has also not accepted its demand to remove A.K. Saseendran, Forest Minister, from the Cabinet, he said.

Mr. Muhammadkutty said that having an alliance with the BJP at the national level would not hamper its decision to co-operate with the LDF in the State.

The Election Commission of India had earlier recognised the Ajit Pawar faction as the official NCP.