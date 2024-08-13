The ‘Made by Google’ event on August 13 at 22:30 IST will see the tech giant release a new lineup of phones, as well as other updates. For weeks, there have been leaks and rumours about the tech upgrades and Generative AI features that could come to the Pixel 9 lineup. So what can users expect from tonight’s event? And will India-based gadget lovers be remembered by Google this time?

Let’s take a look.

What phones will be unveiled today?

Users worldwide are expecting the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL and Pixel 9 Pro Fold models. This consists of the Pixel 9 base variant, followed by a Pro model in two sizes, and the foldable phone. All the phones are likely to come under the premium segment, while the Pixel 9 Pro Fold will likely be under the ultra-premium segment.

The phones are predicted to run on an upgraded Tensor G4 platform, with a Titan M3 coprocessor. The OS should be Android 15 out of the box. Some other predicted features include SOS satellite communication for eligible regions and an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner, apart from enhanced Gemini AI capabilities in the devices.

What other devices might be revealed?

While it is not yet confirmed, other devices that could also be revealed during the event include the Pixel Buds Pro 2 and the Pixel 3 smartwatch. However, it is not certain whether the products will be released in the Indian market, or simply showcased during the event.

Based on the company’s promotional material, however, GenAI-enabled features and capabilities could be a major talking point, as more brands explore AI-infused devices such as PCs, phones, and wearables. There were also reports that Gemini AI could come to Google’s latest earphones.

Will the devices come to India?

Google has in the past omitted India or paid lesser attention to the market when it comes to releasing its hardware products there, much to the chagrin of the country’s premium gadget collectors. However, Indians this time will get the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold, as confirmed by Google itself on X. In addition to this, the Google India website showed the Pixel 9 Pro and invited users to sign up for more information regarding its availability.

Meanwhile, Flipkart has promoted the Pixel 9 Pro Fold and the Pixel 9 Pro XL on its platform, though the prices are not yet public.

It is not yet clear whether other prospective devices - such as earbuds, smartwatches, and tablets - will be officially launched in the country at this time.

A day after the ‘Made by Google’ event on August 13, Indians can expect more details about the prices of the devices in their market.

“Get ready for a whole new era of phones,” said Google on its Indian website.

Where can I watch the event?

You can watch the livestream of the ‘Made by Google’ event keynote on the company’s official YouTube channel here.

There is a ‘Made by Google’ after-party event, which you can find here.

The Hindu will also be covering the live updates tonight.