Nature film fest concludes

The second edition of the Rain International Nature Film Festival drew to a close at Kumarakom on Sunday.

One man dies a million times directed by Jessica Oreck won the Cristal Elephant award for the best feature film. Pani directed by the Marathi film maker Adinath Kothare, received the special jury award in the same category.

River Silence by Rogerio Soars won the Crystal Hornbill award for the best documentary. French movie Bare Foots won the Cristal Owl for the best short film while the Lebanese film The rifle the jackal, the wolf and the boy won the special jury award .

Parasu a film made by Jishad Mohammad of the BVM College in Cherpungal, Kottayam, was selected the best movie in the Youth category. Punarjani a documentary by the St.Gergorious College, Kottarakkara, won the Golden Hornbill award