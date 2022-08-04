National Testing Agency postpones UG Common University Entrance Test in Kerala

The Hindu Bureau August 04, 2022 15:31 IST

Fresh dates for the candidates who have registered to appear from Kerala will be announced later, the NTA informed, while advising them to keep track of notices issued on the websites www.nta.ac.in and cuet.samarth.ac.in.

Representational image only. | Photo Credit: Photo: https://nta.ac.in

Fresh dates for the candidates who have registered to appear from Kerala will be announced later, the NTA informed, while advising them to keep track of notices issued on the websites www.nta.ac.in and cuet.samarth.ac.in.

The incessant rains that has ravaged various parts of Kerala has prompted the National Testing Agency (NTA) to postpone the Common University Entrance Test – Undergraduate (CUET-UG) 2022 examination in the State. In a public notice issued during the early hours of August 4, the agency stated: “Due to heavy rain in many districts of Kerala in past few days, it has been brought to the notice of NTA that it may not be possible for a large number of candidates to reach the Examination Centre for CUET (UG) – 2022 within stipulated time as the movement will be very difficult and there may be disruption of power.” The fresh dates for the candidates who have registered to appear from the State will be announced later, the NTA informed, while advising them to keep track of notices issued on the websites www.nta.ac.in and cuet.samarth.ac.in. The second phase of CUET-UG, which got under way in the rest of the country and nine cities abroad on Thursday, will continue until August 6. Nearly 6.8 lakh candidates had registered for the second phase of the test.



Our code of editorial values