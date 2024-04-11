Nation will prevent Modi’s third term: Binoy Viswam

April 11, 2024 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Communist Party of India (CPI) State secretary Binoy Viswam has expressed confidence that the country will prevent Prime Minister Narendra Modi from securing a third term. He emphasised the pivotal role the Left would play in shaping political dynamics in Parliament.

Highlighting the Left Democratic Front (LDF)’s efforts to bolster its representation in the Lok Sabha, he asserted their MPs would drive the change that the nation yearns for.

He was participating in a meet-the-press programme organised by the Kerala Union of Working Journalists (KUWJ) here on Thursday.

The LDF’s steadfast resolve to uphold secular and democratic values has paved the way for large sections cutting across majority and minority communities to back the coalition, he claimed.

‘Rot in Congress’

Mr. Viswam viewed the defection of Congress workers to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as a reflection of the rot that ran deep in the Congress. “Several leaders have been leaving Mahatma Gandhi’s party to join his murderer Nathuram Godse’s party. Such is the plight of the Congress and we do not rejoice over it.”

The CPI leader, citing a hypothetical scenario, said more leaders could switch loyalties if the upcoming polls resulted in a hung parliament with the BJP emerging as the largest party.

On Tharoor’s stances

He also took a swipe at Shashi Tharoor, alleging the Congress leader’s positions on Babri Masjid and Hamas aligned with the political stance of the BJP and not his own party’s. The Congress Working Committee member’s reported statement that the contest in Thiruvananthapuram is between the United Democratic Front and the National Democratic Alliance is an indication of their political understanding, he alleged.

Mr. Viswam was also critical of BJP State president K. Surendran’s demand to rename Sulthan Bathery as Ganapathivattom.