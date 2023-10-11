HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Nari Shakti award winner Karthyayani Amma passes away

A native of Muttom near Cheppad in Alappuzha, Karthyayani shot to fame in 2018 when she became the oldest learner at the age of 96 to clear the Aksharalaksham literacy examination of the Kerala State Literacy Mission.

October 11, 2023 10:34 am | Updated 10:34 am IST - ALAPPUZHA:

The Hindu Bureau
Karthyayani Amma for the Aksharalaksham literacy examination of the Kerala State Literacy Mission in 2018.

Karthyayani Amma for the Aksharalaksham literacy examination of the Kerala State Literacy Mission in 2018. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Karthyayani Amma, a recipient of the Union government’s Nari Shakti Puraskar, died on Wednesday, October 11, 2023. She was 101.

A native of Muttom near Cheppad in Alappuzha, Karthyayani shot to fame in 2018 when she became the oldest learner at the age of 96 to clear the Aksharalaksham literacy examination of the Kerala State Literacy Mission. She scored 98 marks out of 100, bagging the first rank in the exam attended by 40,363 candidates.

The examinees were tested on reading, writing, and Mathematics. She scored 38 out of 40 in writing, and full marks in reading and mathematics. Karthyayani had never gone to school and used to work as a domestic help and cleaning staff. The nonagenarian had got inspiration from her daughter Amminiamma. A school dropout, Amminiamma, had cleared the tenth standard equivalent examination after attending continuing education classes.

Karthyayani was later selected as the Commonwealth of Learning Goodwill Ambassador. In March 2020, she received Nari Shakti Puraskar from President Ram Nath Kovind on International Women’s Day. Kerala presented a tableau of “Nari Shakti and Folk Traditions of Women Empowerment” featuring Karthyayani at the Republic Day parade earlier this year.

She suffered a stroke last year and had been bedridden since then.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan condoled her death. Calling her “the pride of Kerala”, Mr. Vijayan said that she had inspired several women.

Related Topics

death / celebrity / accomplishment

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.