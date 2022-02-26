Nagara Sanchaya: nod for projects worth ₹194-crore

In the drinking water, sanitation, and the solid waste management sectors

The district planning committee has given its approval for projects to the tune of ₹194 crore as part of the Nagara Sanchaya project.

The 15th Finance Commission had approved the allocation for the 2021-26 period to improve service standards in the drinking water, sanitation, and the solid waste management sectors.

To implement the project, cities and local self-government institutions of urban nature together will evolve as an urban agglomeration areas that have a population of not less than 10 lakh.

Thiruvananthapuram Corporation; Attingal, Neyyattinkara, and Nedumangad municipalities; and 26 panchayats - Kalliyoor, Vilappil, Malayinkeezhu, Vilavoorkkal, Maranalloor, Pallichal, Balaramapuram, Kanjiramkulam, Kottukal, Athiyannoor, Karumkulam, Venganoor, Vakkom, Kadakkavoor, Anchuthengu, Mudakkal, Kizhuvalam, Pothencode, Aazhoor, Andoorkonam, Mangalapuram, Karakulam, Vembayam, Karavaram, Kattakada, and Thirupuram – have been included under the project.

The amount sanctioned includes ₹35 crore for 2021-22 financial year; ₹37 crore for 2022-23; ₹39 crore for 2023-24; ₹41 crore for 2024-25; and ₹42 crore for the 2025-26 fiscal.

The allocation for drinking water is ₹116.2 crore; water conservations ₹21.64 crore; and solid waste management ₹56.16 crore.

A subcommittee and a joint planning committee have been formed to unify project formulation activities and giving necessary guidelines. Working groups comprising experts from the fields concerned too have been formed.

The projects for each sector have been drawn up after many rounds of discussions with local self-government institutions. Rejuvenation of waterbodies that have an area of more than 1 acre; reuse of waste water; and making drinking water available in areas that lack water distribution had been submitted to the district planning committee.

In the drinking water sector, pipelines will be extended to 144.8 km, making drinking water connections available to 74,845 families. New water treatment plans and renovation of existing plans are included in the Nagara Sanchaya project.

Public toilets, biodegradable treatment plamts, and projects for reuse of water water are being implemented in the area of solid waste management.

Fifteen ponds with an area of more than 1 acre will be rejuvenated for water conservation. Rainwater harvesting will be taken up.

The performance in these three sectors will be reviewed by the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry. The grant will be allowed on the basis of scores in each category.

District planning committee chairperson D. Suresh Kumar, Thiruvananthapuram Mayor Arya Rajendran, District Collector Navjot Khosa, district planning officer V.S. Biju, and district planning committee members took part in the meeting.